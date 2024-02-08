Watch CBS News

Gary Vaynerchuck rates everyone's Instagram pages

Gary Vaynerchuck knows a thing or two about Instagram (he's got over 10 million followers). He met up with Jamie in Las Vegas Thursday morning and gave the morning show team ratings on their pages. Spoiler alert: Rudabeh may need a little help!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.