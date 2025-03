Former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeals removal to LA City Council Ex-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley appeared in front of LA City Councilmembers today to make her appeal for reinstatement. LA Mayor Karen Bass removed Crowley from her position in February, citing issues with the Palisades Fire response. Crowley has defended her handling of the emergency. She needs 10 out of 15 members to vote for her reinstatement to get her old job back.