Filming in LA drastically drops, drone helps Murrieta arrest, week weekend ahead | The Rundown A new FilmLA report reveals filming in Los Angeles has sharply declined after the two massive Hollywood strikes last year. On-location filming in Los Angeles dropped more than 36%. FilmLA President Paul Audley walks us through his team's findings. Plus, police in Murrieta say a drone helped them arrest three people accused in a break-in investigation. Also, storms headed toward Southern California could bring significant potential rain this weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.