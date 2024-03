Feds raid LA home of Sean "Diddy" Combs, more potential rain later this week | The Rundown 3/25 Federal agents have raided the Holmby Hills home of rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. U.S. officials confirm they also raided his Miami home. The massive law enforcement presence is due to a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Combs has faced multiple sexual assault allegations in recent months.