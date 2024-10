Father of Pepperdine student killed in PCH crash calls for change One year after the tragic crash, the father of one of the four Pepperdine students struck and killed on the Pacific Coast Highway called for change during an event held in honor of the victims Friday evening. A new state law has been signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to address issues with speeding along the highway in Malibu while city officials have vowed to take other measures to make the roadway safer.