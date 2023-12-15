Watch CBS News

Exploring Big Bear: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is exploring Big Bear, located in the San Bernardino National Forest! The city is known for excellent fishing, snowboarding and skiing, hiking, mountain biking and so much more.
