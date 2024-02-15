Evacuations after Wilmington explosion, Wayfarers Chapel closed amid moving land | The Rundown 2/15 Evacuations are underway for homes near the site of this morning's massive truck explosion in Wilmington. Nine firefighters were injured, two of them critically. Also, the beloved and historic Wayfarers Chapel is closed indefinitely because of "accelerated" land movement. There is no public access to the lands of the chapel. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.