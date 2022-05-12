Watch CBS News

Evacuation center open

Members of the Church of Latter-day Saints of Laguna Niguel gathered and delivered food and supplies for residents displaced by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. The evacuation center is located at Laguna Niguel's Crown Valley Community Center.
