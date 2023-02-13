Watch CBS News

Ekeler gives keynote at Reagan Leadership Summit

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has become an NFL star, but that hasn't stopped him from preparing for life after football - in fact, he's already has many other ventures, as he shared during his keynote address at the Reagan Leadership Summit
