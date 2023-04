Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Early Saturday morning, a drunk driver plowed into people and parked cars overlooking the ocean on Sunset Blvd.

Drunk driver kills 1 injures 6 in Pacific Palisades crash Early Saturday morning, a drunk driver plowed into people and parked cars overlooking the ocean on Sunset Blvd.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On