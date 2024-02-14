Deadly shooting at Chiefs parade, Dodger Stadium gondola vote, rain coming | The Rundown 2/14 A shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, MO, left one person dead and at least ten others injured. Police arrested two suspects. Plus, a metro committee will vote today on a proposed site for the gondola project that will transport riders to Dodger Stadium. KCAL News reporter Amanda Starrantino shows us both sides of the debate. Also, Meteorologist Olga Ospina is tracking another round of rain headed our way. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.