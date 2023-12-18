Deadly road rage attack arrests, Veterans Affairs lawsuit, Jonathan Majors verdict; The Rundown Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in a road rage shooting that left a four-year-old boy dead in Lancaster. Plus, a judge has denied a motion by the US government to dismiss a lawsuit filed by 14 veterans over housing at the West LA Veterans Affairs Campus. Also, Marvel has reportedly dropped actor Jonathan Majors hours after a New York jury found him guilty today of two of four charges in his domestic assault trial. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.