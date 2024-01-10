Deadly avalanche, Chris Christie ends presidential campaign, OC sand replenishment project; The Rund One person is dead, and another is injured after an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe. It happened just after 9:30 am this morning. The incident comes as a powerful storm moves through the region. Plus, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign. Christie announced his decision at a town hall in New Hampshire today. Also, crews in Orange County are working along the coast to build up the beach where sand has eroded from the shoreline. Our Michele Gile is in San Clemente with a look. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.