Dana Point landslide, deadly Bronx subway shooting, new UCLA football coach | The Rundown 2/12

A dramatic landslide has homes on edge in Dana Point as we prepare for possible rain later this week. KCAL News reporter Michele Gile has a preview of what's being done about it. Also, a shooting on a subway platform in the Bronx has left one person dead and five people injured. Plus, UCLA has hired a new coach for the football team: DeShaun Foster. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
