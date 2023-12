Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

A crowbar-wielding man vandalized over two dozen cars in Koreatown Monday afternoon. Nicole Comstock reports.

Crowbar-wielding man smashes windows, damages about 30 cars in Koreatown A crowbar-wielding man vandalized over two dozen cars in Koreatown Monday afternoon. Nicole Comstock reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On