Compton teen trailblazing equestrian sport with help of local group Zoie Brogdon is a testament to the success and influence of the Compton Cowboys, a local group designed to help keep youth of the streets, pointing them towards a brighter future by instilling a sense of hard work and positive influence through work with horses. With their help, and her endless talent, she's managed to reach national levels of success. Luzdelia Caballero reports.