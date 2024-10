Comedian Dahéli Hall on her one-woman show "Spadura" & its Oct. 12 live taping LA comedian Dahéli Hall talks about her one-woman show "Spadura" as it dives into issues of life, fertility and more. A live taping of the show is being held Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Hayworth Theatre in Los Angeles — with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Details on tickets and more can be found at www.daheli.info/tour.