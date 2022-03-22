Watch CBS News

CHP takes 2 pursuit suspects into custody

Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the end of a CHP pursuit of two people suspected of stealing a black Mercedes in Orange County. The driver and the suspect exited the vehicle at one point before getting cornered by officers and eventually surrendering.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.