Watch CBS News

Chef Connie Cossino joins us from Coni'Seafood

From her backyard to her own restaurant, Chef Connie Cosso has been preparing Nayarit-style seafood for decades. Coni'Seafood imports the freshest shrimp and whole fish straight from Nayarit and Sinaloa, on the west coast of Mexico.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.