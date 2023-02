Seen On TV

Seen on TV

A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to cancel morning classes.

Cerritos shooting investigation shuts down Gahr High School A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to cancel morning classes.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On