Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this weekend Nestor Hernandez with Secret Los Angeles joins us to talk about incredible activities you can do this Cinco de Mayo along with how to score tickets for the upcoming X Games. This weekend is jam-packed with events including live free music at Pasadena's Rose Bowl to a one-of-a-kind bash in DTLA. The fun doesn't stop there, he also shares with us a road-trip-worthy vintage gift shop full of oddities and delicious eats like ostrich burgers and funnel cake. Angelenos can also have some fun at a new dating show in town that has a tantalizing twist: the contestants can't speak and must win the heart of the bachelorette through a series of games. This Summer, the X-Games return to Southern California for the first time in a decade, and the waitlist has just opened up for folks to score some early bird discounts.