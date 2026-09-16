Carrie Ann Inaba on DWTS, Sjögren’s Disease, and being authentic CBS LA's Pat Harvey sits down with Carrie Ann Inaba for a candid conversation about her 21 years as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” the challenges of being in the spotlight, and the importance of staying true to yourself. Carrie Ann also opens up about her personal health journey with Sjögren’s disease, the long road to diagnosis, learning to manage a chronic illness, and why she’s now using her voice to help others feel less alone. Plus, she reflects on her time on “The Talk,” what dance has taught her about life, and what she hopes to pursue next.