California still won't release Newsom's Baby2Baby diaper contract nearly 2 months later Two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a controversial multimillion-dollar state diaper contract with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit with existing ties to the Newsom administration and the First Partner, Californians still have not been allowed to see the contract or competitive bid records behind the deal to manufacture and deliver millions of California co-branded free diapers to new parents. The delay comes despite repeated requests by CBS California Investigates and despite California law requiring the state to release these records.