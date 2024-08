Birds of prey, injured or orphaned, find a new home in LA County rescue Owls, hawks and other raptors, or birds of prey, are being rescued and rehabilitated by a new initiative launched with the help of Los Angeles County called the San Dimas Raptor Rescue. With the closure of another bird rescue group, this new program is picking up the slack in doing what it can to help raptors who have been orphaned or injured -- some of them even having been shot.