Watch CBS News

Balian helps put Armenian hoops on the map

The first basketball player from an Armenian school to receive a D1 scholarship, Pilibos' Anto Balian is bringing attention to his local community while playing for the Armenian national team at just 17 years old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.