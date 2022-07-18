Watch CBS News

At least two people arrested following pursuit

Two females and one male were being chased by Fullerton Police on Sunday for a burglary that took place in Orange County. Sky9 was over the scene as two suspects were detained near the 10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles near the East LA interchange.
