Are the MLB's New Rules Good for Baseball? - Sports Central Showdown Major League Baseball continues to modernize the game of baseball through their new rule changes. Pitch clock, bigger bases, shift restrictions, the Shohei Ohtani Rule, and most recently the addition of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System all being added in the past three seasons. But do these changes make baseball better or worse? ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker is all for the new future of baseball, especially loving ABS embarrassing players and umpires alike. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton argues the slower feel of baseball made it America's Pastime, and these changes take power away from players and managers. Tarek Fattal hosts the latest edition of the Sports Central Showdown!