Amber Lee's Morning Weather (September 7)

Low clouds and fog expected this morning. Highs will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, the mid-80s to around 90 for the Valleys. A lot of sunshine heading our way as temperatures begin to warm up!
