Amber Lee's Morning Weather (November 20)

Warm and dry today with strong winds whipping through LA County. A high-wind warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the western San Gabriel Mountains. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most areas.
