Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (August 28)

There will be low clouds in the morning, then it will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper-70s and mid-80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, and in the upper-80s to mid-90s in the San Fernando Valley.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.