Amber Lee's Morning Forecast (September 15)

Clouds and fog in the morning before sunny afternoon! It will be warming up, but still below average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-70s to around 80 from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, and the lower-to-mid-80s for the Valleys.
