Amber Lee's Morning Forecast (November 30)

It will be partly cloudy this morning, then sunny. There will be a slight chance for showers for some areas. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles and mid-60s to 70 in the San Fernando Valley.
