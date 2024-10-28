Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's 6 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

We could see another stray shower, maybe some drizzle as we head towards the latter part of the Monday, reports Amber Lee. The wind will be the bigger part of the story Monday as gusty winds picks up and wind advisories issued.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.