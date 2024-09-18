Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

Four more days until fall, Amber Lee reports. The cooling trend continues, so grab your light jacket or warm beverage on the way out this morning. Above average temperatures return this weekend, just in time for the beginning of fall season.
