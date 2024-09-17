Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

A smoke alert still persists in some parts of California while the cooling trend continues, Amber Lee reports. Chance of rain may be less on Wednesday night and Thursday, but a warming trend is expected to return this weekend.
