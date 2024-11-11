Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

Monday is expected to be dry and mild with lots of sunshine, reports Amber Lee. If heading out of the door in the morning, a light jacket is suggested as it is little chilly outside with a slight chance of rain tonight.
