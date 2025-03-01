Watch CBS News

All about Chinatown's Lantern Paw Festival

The LA-based Lovejoy Foundation, a charity helping dogs find their forever homes, sits down with KCAL News to talk about the upcoming Lantern Paw Festival in Chinatown. The March 8 event benefits the foundation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.