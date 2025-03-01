Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Saturday forecast | NEXT Weather

Cooler weather through this weekend across the Southland with chances of light showers in the greater LA area and snow in the mountains. Winds will pick up Sunday in some parts of the region around LA and Ventura counties.
