Alex Biston's Morning Weather (May 16)

Low clouds and fog in the morning, then it will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60 to mid-70s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, and it will hit around 80 in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
