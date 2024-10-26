Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

Saturday morning is off to a foggy start for some, reports Alex Biston. Temperatures become much cooler with winds, and the chance for light rain today as an overall pleasant weekend can be expected this weekend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.