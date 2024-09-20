Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's 6 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

We can expect cool temperatures this morning with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms for the inland communities, Alex Biston reports. Expect a dry weekend and a warm first official day of fall on Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.