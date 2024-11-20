Watch CBS News

Alex Biston’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

It's a chilly Wednesday morning, but a dry, sunny afternoon is ahead, with temperatures into the high 60s and low 70s in most areas. Rain chances increase this weekend as a storm moves south from the Pacific Northwest.
