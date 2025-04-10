Watch CBS News

Alex Biston’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

The Inland Empire and valleys are under a Next Weather Alert as temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s and 90s. Low marine clouds will linger in the morning and evenings, but the daytime should be pretty sunny.
