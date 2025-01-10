Watch CBS News

Alex Biston’s 4 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

Winds will be decreasing on Friday, but a high fire danger remains. There is no rain in the forecast which will cause very dry conditions. The air quality continues to be unhealthy and hazardous in many areas of Southern California.
