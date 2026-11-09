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"A Sense of Home" works to help house youth who are aging out of foster care

A Sense of Home, the nonprofit dedicated to preventing homelessness by creating first-ever homes and community for youth aging out of foster care, announced that it will honor its co-founders, Georgie Smith and Melissa Goddard, at its annual “Legacy of Home” Gala on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Radford Studios in Los Angeles on its iconic residential neighborhood set. Founder and President Georgie Smith joins CBS LA to talk about the organization's amazing work.
51m ago (06:02)
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"A Sense of Home" works to help house youth who are aging out of foster care

"A Sense of Home" works to help house youth who are aging out of foster care

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