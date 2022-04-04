Watch CBS News

A look at Grammys Red Carpet fashion

CBS LA's Lesley Marin was joined by PopSugar Deputy Editor Lindsay Miller as they discussed all of the looks from The Grammys Red Carpet, looking at stars like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.