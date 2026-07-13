Zebra Fire burns brush in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa

The Zebra burned roughly 10 acres of brush in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa on Monday night.

The brush fire started at about 7:40 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is assisting the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire was growing slowly but did not threaten any structures. Authorities closed Highway 39 due to firefighters and trucks blocking the roadway.

The U.S. Forest Service said helicopters and firefighters made good progress at extinguishing the blaze.