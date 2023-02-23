Yucaipa: 20 vehicles pile up on 10 Freeway with multiple injuries Wednesday night

At least eight people were injured in a 20-vehicle crash on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Yucaipa at Wildwood Canyon Wednesday night.

At about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, about 20 vehicles piled up on the 10 Freeway in the city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County.

The incident occurred on the westbound 10 at Wildwood Canyon Road.

Multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers, were blocking traffic.

Eight people were injured. The freeway was closed in both directions while the incident was cleared. Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were also closed.

Roadways reopened at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

"We are anticipating getting a lot of snow. The mountains are going to have a hazardous winter weather conditions with chain control. Down here in the city, where we don't necessarily have chain control, folks just need to be very cognizant and drive slow, drive careful," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Grant Malinowski. "Stay at home if you can. Slow down and drive safe."

"The inclement weather came out of nowhere, caught people unexpectedly," said CHP Officer Jonathan Gruidl. "One crash led to another to another to another. Just drive slow. Drive cautiously."

The Cajon Pass was open Thursday morning. Crews were laying down cinder on the 15 Freeway roadway through the Cajon Pass.

