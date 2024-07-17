Young boy dies a week after alleged DUI driver crashes family of 5

Garden Grove family hit by DUI driver still holding onto hope after son declared brain dead

Garden Grove family hit by DUI driver still holding onto hope after son declared brain dead

Garden Grove family hit by DUI driver still holding onto hope after son declared brain dead

A 5-year-old boy died a week after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a family of five in Garden Grove.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Ceferino Ascencion Ramos had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit. Two of the boy's family members were seriously injured after the crash. His father Angel Ramirez, suffered a fractured skill and a brain bleed. He remains in a coma.

Doctors released the boy's 7-year-old sister after she suffered critical injuries and recovered from surgery.

"This is a crime that should have never happened, and it is something that this family will never recover from," OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Prosecutors originally charged Ramos with several counts, including DUI and hit-and-run, but upgraded the charges following the young boy's death. He is now charged with:

One felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence while intoxicated

One felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury

One felony count of driving with blood alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury

One felony count of hit and run with injury



The violent crash happened on Sunday, July 7, while Ramirez and Angela Hernandez-Meija took their three young children on an electric bike ride just after 7 p.m. in Garden Grove, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Ramirez was pulling a trailer with the couple's 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, while Hernandez-Meija was pulling their 7-month-old daughter in another trailer in the 12300 block of Haster Street at Twin Tree Lane when Ramos allegedly ran over all five of them and drove away, according to prosecutors.

A witness called the police and followed Ramos until officers caught up to them. When officers arrested Ramos, they discovered he had a BAC of .22%, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

In addition to the injuries described previously, Hernandez-Meija and the couple's 7-month-old baby suffered minor injuries. Medical staff believe they will survive.