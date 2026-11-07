Teenage boy killed, girl critically injured in Orange County crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in a two-car crash in Yorba Linda on Friday night, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Yorba Linda Boulevard and Ohio Street, a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

"One vehicle collided with a tree, while the second vehicle had minor damage," the release said. "As a result of the impact, two teenage minors suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital."

Deputies said the driver, identified as Matthew Andres Santome, a 16-year-old boy from Placentia, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, only identified as a 15-year-old girl, was still said to be in critical condition on Saturday.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, and authorities said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

"Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factor in this incident," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Orange County Sheriff's Department's Major Accident Investigation Team at 949-425-1860.